Man arrested after licking Blue Bell ice cream in copycat video

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (KETK) – A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in a store freezer.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man posted a video of himself on Facebook opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it with his finger and putting it back on the shelf.

News outlets report Lenise Martin III was charged Saturday with property tampering and posting criminal activity.

Authorities say Martin was inspired by aviral video of a Texas teenager licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the freezer of a Lufkin Walmart.

According to Assumption Parish Jail Records, Martin has been charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity as well as criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property.

According to CNN, Martin showed detectives a receipt for a purchase of Blue Bell Ice Cream, suggesting that Martin bought the contaminated treat.

Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN that doesn’t absolve Martin of any wrongdoing, however saying: