Man arrested after leading police on pursuit, killing couple in crash

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail after leading police on a pursuit and crashing into another car, killing a couple.

According to a press release, officers with the Waverly Police Department were notified of a police pursuit entering the city on Highway 70 West at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Tory McConahie, was driving a stolen vehicle and was being pursued by deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

McConahie also reportedly rammed another vehicle in Benton County and was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Carroll County.

As McConahie entered the Highway 70/Clydeton Road intersection, he collided with another car, killing a Waverly couple. McConahie suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly.

Upon his release, he was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, evading arrest, reckless driving, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

McConahie is being held in the Humphreys County Jail on a $1,016,750 bond. Additional charges are pending out of Carroll County.