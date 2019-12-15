Man arrested after kidnapping 3-month-old in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say they arrested a man after he stole a car with another person’s child in it.

It happened on November 26th in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

The victim told police that she was sitting in her car when a maroon vehicle pulled up near her, blocking her in.

She says two suspects got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at her, demanding her to get out.

She got out of her vehicle and told the suspects her child was inside.

One suspect replied that he did not care about her child, and drove off in her car.

Police say Devanta Nixon was the man behind the wheel.

He dropped the 3-month old child off about a block away on South 6th Street.

Police recovered the car near the area and the child is okay.

Nixon is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.