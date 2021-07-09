Man arrested after kidnapped naked woman found in his vehicle

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have charged a man with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated attempted rape after he was found with a 25-year-old naked woman who did not know who he was.

Millersville Police began investigating a possible kidnapping and attempted rape of an adult female on Monday, July 5. Steven Allen Marchbanks was found with the 25-year-old naked woman in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

During the investigation, the victim told investigators that she did not know Marchbanks and investigators believe she was likely drugged because she did not know how she ended up in his vehicle and was not able to consent to having her clothes removed.

Investigators said the victim likely picked up somewhere in the Midtown area of Nashville and driven to Millersville.

Marchbanks was arrested at his home in Parsons, Tenn. on Friday, July 9 and is being housed in the Decatur County Jail until he can be extradited back to Robertson County to face charges.