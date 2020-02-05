Man arrested after investigation into illegal drug sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Undercover detectives with the Metro Police Department carried out a two-month investigation into illegal drug sales led to the arrest of 25-year-old George Wade III.

According to reports, Wade was arrested on Tuesday at the 100 block of McKinley Street. Detectives seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of cocaine, 289 ecstasy pills, 241 Xanax pills, one bulletproof vest, and three handguns.

According to authorities, at the time of his arrest, Wade was free on a $15,000 bond for Monday morning’s shooting of a 15-year-old who was driving Wade’s girlfriend’s stolen car on Rainwood Drive. Wade fired several shots into the driver’s side window, striking the teen in the shoulder.

Wade faces multiple charges including possession with intent to sell meth, cocaine, marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Wade is being held on an $86,000 bond.

The drug investigation was ongoing prior to and is unrelated to, Wade’s arrest on Monday.