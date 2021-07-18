Man arrested after hitting deputy on Highway 149 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Montgomery County was arrested after hitting a deputy on Highway 149 Sunday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. and the highway was closed for several hours. According to a Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were directing traffic while Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were clearing debris from the road. That’s when authorities say 21-year-old Noah Smith crossed his lane of traffic, traveled over the median and hit one of the deputies.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to investigate the incident and took Smith into custody.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, registration improper display and no insurance. His bond was set at $20,000.00.