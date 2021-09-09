Man arrested after firing shot during road rage incident in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County deputies are investigating a road rage incident where a shot was fired and a driver struck.

It all happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Interstate 840 westbound around mile marker 29, which is near the Columbia Avenue exit.

According to investigators, two drivers traveling westbound got into a rolling confrontation that escalated over the course of two miles.

According to Williamson County investigators, the call originated as a traffic accident between a Nissan Altima, driven by Vernon Brewer, and a 36-year-old truck driver out of Missouri.

According to Patrol Division Lieutenant Chris Mobley, the driver of the Altima called 911 to report the road rage incident and apparent collision.

When Williamson County deputies arrived on scene, they first made contact with the 45-year-old Brewer.

The West Tennessee man was animated as he told the investigator the truck driver rear ended him.

“He first made contact with the driver of the Altima, getting the necessary info to work the crash. The driver of the Altima is the one who called it in. He said he’d been hit by the semi,” Mobley said.

When the deputy got to the semi truck to talk to the trucker, the 36-year-old Missouri man said he’d been shot.

“EMS responded out there,” Mobley said. “It was a bit of a superficial wound, looks like it grazed him on the bottom of the leg. But he certainly had been shot at.”

The deputy called for an ambulance and immediately secured Vernon Brewer.

“There was one round through the driver’s side door of the truck and it also went from the driver’s side door to the seat, and then up toward the driver’s leg,” Mobley says.

Deputies searched Brewer’s Nissan and found a semi automatic handgun.

“It seems like we are getting more of these calls for road rage on 65 and 840, and as traffic congestion continues, people need to stay patient and be sensible,” Mobley added.

Brewer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The 36-year-old truck driver was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Brewer bonded out of jail on $25,000 bail.

Investigators told News 2 the case is still actively being investigated.