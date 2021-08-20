Man arrested after fiery crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after an apparent police pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Bellevue.

A warrant states Obbie Jackson and another person were questioned by officers late Thursday night, after they dropped off an “unresponsive person” at the emergency room at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Obbie Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The police report states Jackson and the other person eventually drove off, as officers pursued their vehicle.

Witnesses in the area of Sawyer Brown Road reported a high-speed, fiery crash near the roundabout at Todd Preis Drive.

Jackson ran from the crashed vehicle and was apprehended by officers a short time later, according to the warrant.

Police said Jackson had two baggies of crack cocaine on him and a loaded handgun was found on the passenger side floor of his vehicle.

Jackson was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges of evading arrest, drug possession and weapon possession.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.