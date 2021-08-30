Man arrested after fatal shooting at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of fatally shooting another man at a Nashville apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire at Stewarts Ferry Apartments on Stones River Cove.

When police arrived, they said they located Malachi Fondren dead in the doorway of an apartment. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Detectives said Fondren was visiting a woman at the apartment, when her ex-boyfriend arrived. At some point, police said Fondren was fatally shot.

A warrant identifies the suspected gunman as 27-year-old Deandre Dean. He was arrested early Monday morning and booked into the Metro jail on a criminal homicide charge.