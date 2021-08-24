Man arrested after balloons released outside Nashville airport’s tower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted out of Maury County has been arrested at Nashville International Airport after police said he released balloons in front of an Air Traffic Control Tower while carrying drugs.

Airport police responded around 4 p.m. Monday after the tower reported people in a car were letting off balloons in front of the tower, causing a safety issue for aircraft.

When officers arrived, they said they located the vehicle involved and saw a man, later identified as Dejuan Stinson, smoking a cigarette inside the car.

A warrant states Stinson was questioned and explained that he and several other people released the balloons in memory of his mother who worked at the tower approximately five years ago and had passed away.

Officers said they ran Stinson’s driver’s license and learned he had an active warrant out of Maury County for violation of probation on drug charges.

Police said Stinson was asked if he had any drugs in his possession and he admitted to having 32 grams of meth and 26 grams of heroin in his pockets.

Stinson was arrested at the airport and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on drug possession charges. His bond was set at $52,500.

A booking photo for Stinson was not immediately released by law enforcement.