Man arrested, accused of attacking cars with hammer in Donelson

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – For 11 years, it’s been a lifeline. Now after an incident with a hammer-wielding stranger, Laura Wilkins’ Mustang may be no more.

“Mustang was kinda limping along on three legs anyway,” explained Wilkins, who has no other means of transportation. “But that was definitely the final factor.”

The final factor played out Friday night, as a man with a hammer stopped by the Priest Lake Apartments’ parking lot.

“Heard a crack or a pop,” said Laura. “So I looked up, and what I saw was either a crazy or a drugged man, just flailing away at my car, just having fun with it.”

He didn’t stop with Laura. Witnesses say he soon turned his hammer onto at least two other nearby cars.

Laura says several neighbors called 911. Police would catch the man late Friday night after he visited the apartment complex three times according to Laura.

“I’m sitting here in the dark all night, cause I’m scared,” she added. “I don’t care to admit it, I’m scared.”

Living paycheck to paycheck, times are tough for the widow of six years.

Family members have since started a go fund me, and Laura says she’s left with few options.

“I have a sweet niece Jennifer that convinced me to let her do a go fund me thing,” she said. “I was raised very proud and, it’s hard to ask for help.”

If you would like to help Laura, click here.

Craig Tibbs faces vandalism charges and public intoxication.