HUMPHREY’S COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Terrifying moments were caught on camera of a multi-county crime spree.

Investigators say it started with a car jacking out of Huntsville, Alabama before the suspect committed a number of armed robberies across Tennessee.

Surveillance video and good police communication helped land the suspect behind bars in Madison County, after investigators say he hit several fast food restaurants off of I-40.

“Of all places the drive-through, you’d never think of an armed robbery in a drive-through but that’s the way it happened,” Sheriff Chris David of Humphreys County told News 2.

McDonald’s in Hurricane Mills was hit just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video showed the suspect place an order before getting out of the car with a shotgun pointed at the drive-through employee.

“It’s definitely a bad day when that young lady has a shotgun or a weapon stuck like that, stuck in her face. That’s a bad day to go home on,” the Sheriff shook his head.

Man armed with shotgun robs several fast food restaurants in multi-county crime spree off I-40

The suspect entered a cash register code before making off with the money in a matter of seconds.

“I mean 15 seconds at minimum… 15 seconds, it was just in and out,” said Sheriff Davis.

About an hour earlier, the suspect armed with a shotgun walked inside the Subway in Fairview during lunch rush demanding money from the owner whose wife, daughter and 12-year-old son were standing by.

About an hour after the suspect robbed the restaurant in Humphreys County, he robbed another McDonald’s in Henderson County.

“Probably within, I’m going to say three hours we had three different places right here on I-40 that was done.“

Around 4:45 p.m., Madison County and Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle near Exit 76, on I-40. After a pursuit, Madison County deputies arrested 20-year-old Antonio Pitts of Huntsville.

“Since this is a crime of violence, multiple crimes of violence, we might be able to inquire about taking the case federal,” said Sheriff Davis.

Madison County deputies recovered a shotgun in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle.

Pitts is currently charged with felony evading, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of schedule 1 drugs. However, more charges are expected out of Williamson, Humphreys and Henderson counties.