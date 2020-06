A man and a woman have been rescued from a creek near Hogan Road and Ellington Pike.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and woman have been rescued from a creek after first responders spent nearly an hour trying to rescue them Wednesday night.

Officials say the two were near a creek bed taking pictures when water started rising rapidly. This happened under a bridge near Hogan Road and Edmondson Pike. The two apparently held onto the bridge until crews could reach them.

The water eventually subsided, which helped with the rescue.