Man admits to stealing wallet after Waverly flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the aftermath of the flooding in Waverly, a man who said he found a wallet claims he was trying to help people with some of the money found inside but now he is charged with theft.

Andrew Edward Stitt spoke with News 2 to tell his side of the story.

The wallet Stitt found belonged to Mark Kee, one of the 20 people who died in the flooding.

Andrew Edward Stitt (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Kee’s wife reported to police that the wallet contained $5,000 in 100 dollar bills, plus his driver’s license, credit and debit cards and other personal items.

Stitt said he gave away $2,500 of the cash to fellow flood victims. He admits he did the wrong thing by not turning the wallet and money over to police and keeping some of it for himself.

“I did something wrong, I kept some money but also I was doing good things and I didn’t find out this man was missing or dead until I stopped giving out that money and when I found that out, I broke down,” said Stitt.

“I just lost everything, where am I going to go, what am I going to do? I got my old lady with me, I got my kids, I’m a father, know what I’m saying? I gotta do what I gotta do for my family but I did not take anything off a dead body or see a dead body period,” added Stitt.

Stitt said he did not take the wallet from Kee’s body and wanted to make it clear that he found it under a tree.

The police report does not allege Stitt took the wallet from Kee’s body.

Stitt was charged with theft of property.