Man accused of waving knife at people in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police took a man into custody after they said he was waving around a knife and threatening people in downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Robert Fathera, 52, was walking along Third Avenue South and approached a woman and her family with a knife. She told police he came close to her and she felt threatened.

Multiple other people called the police and stated Fathera was walking around the area with a knife, yelling and threatening people.

When officers arrived and searched Fathera, they said they found a knife on him, and that he smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes. He was arrested for aggravated assault.