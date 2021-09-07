Man accused of using cloned cards to withdraw $44K from ATMs in Nashville, Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have charged a 38-year-old man with identity theft trafficking after stealing more than 100 people’s banking information and withdrawing cash from ATMs throughout Brentwood and Nashville, according to Metro police.

An arrest warrant states officials from First Horizon Bank first contacted police about several ATM cash-outs. During one withdrawal, Metro police said a security camera captured video of the suspect, Jan Demeter, inside a vehicle. Officers ran the license plate number and found the car belonged to Advantage Rentals at Nashville International Airport, according to the warrant. The vehicle was reportedly supposed to be returned by 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the warrant, an officer waited for Demeter to arrive to the airport’s rental garage. Metro police reported the officer determined the photos of the suspect provided by the bank matched the driver.

Police took Demeter into custody and found 106 cloned debit and credit cards along with $44,000 in cash. Demeter also had a Czech Republic ID on him, which according to police, is likely fraudulent.

Investigators determined at least five of the cloned cards matched the cash withdrawals, according to Metro police.

Demeter has been charged with identity theft trafficking and multiple counts of criminal simulation. He was booked in the Metro jail on a $150,000 bond.