Man accused of stabbing strangers in West Nashville shot, killed in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Connecticut man accused of approaching a couple at their West Nashville home last week and stabbing them after asking for directions has been shot and killed during an altercation with law enforcement in Texas, Metro police confirm.

Officers said Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, stabbed a deputy in Gaines County, Texas, and was shot around 7 a.m. Monday. He died at a hospital in Texas.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in El Paso with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, investigators revealed.

Police said Bohning was in the 2010 Toyota Camry he stole from the couple that he stabbed Friday afternoon in West Nashville.

Metro police had responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Cherokee Road where Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, had collapsed in the street with significant wounds, including one to her neck.

Officers arrived at her home and found her 59-year-old husband, Donald Zirkle critically injured.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

Leigh Ann Zirkle was reportedly able to communicate to detectives that she and her husband were sitting on their back porch when a stranger approached them and asked for directions. He then attacked the two with a sharp instrument.

Police said Leigh Ann Zirkle remained hospitalized Monday morning in critical condition.