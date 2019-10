NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Thursday afternoon in North Nashville has been arrested.

Police said Brandon Horton was taken into custody at River Retreat Apartments in Madison Friday morning.

Temptress Peebles was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Morena Street. Her 8-year-old daughter was present at the time but ran to a neighbor’s home, police said.

Refresh this page for updates.