Man accused of sexual battery during at-home massage in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they arrested a man accused of sexual battery after a woman told officers she was touched inappropriately by him during an at-home massage.

According to an affidavit from Metro police, this happened on October 28, 2020. The report states Michael Redman arrived at the victim’s home to perform a body massage on her. The victim told police she had previously hired Redman once before, without incident.

The victim told police Redman touched her inappropriately several times during the massage. The victim then ended the massage and asked Redman to leave. The victim told officers she was in a state of shock not only due to being sexually assaulted, but knowing she was alone in her home with him.

Redman was arrested for sexual battery. No other information was immediately released.