NANASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of setting a tree outside the Nashville Rescue Mission on fire in retaliation.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to the mission on Lafayette Street in response to a witness watching Deondre Garrett, 35, setting a tree at the location on fire.

Deondre Garrett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said staff was able to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

During the investigation, police said Garrett got into a fight a few days prior with another resident of the Nashville Rescue Mission, which resulted in him being permanently banned from the location.

Police said Garrett stated due to not having another place to live, he was upset and lit the tree in retaliation against the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Garrett is facing a felony arson charge.