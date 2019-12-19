Man accused of raping, assaulting woman near the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of raping and choking a woman after grabbing her while she walked down the street.

According to an affidavit, Metro Police responded to 6th Avenue North and Mulberry Street Wednesday after a woman reported being raped and assaulted.

A passerby called the police after hearing the victim screaming for help.

The victim told police she was walking northbound on 6th street when she was grabbed by Christopher Wheeler.

Some of the following information may be disturbing.

She said he made her walk up the concrete ramp to the top of the underpass and began to punch and choke her before she lost consciousness.

The victim said she woke up the Wheeler raping her and he ran when she began to scream for help.

A passerby reported seeing Wheeler running northbound on 6th Ave and that he appeared to be pulling his pants up.

The victim then emerged from the underpass with visible injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital because of her injuries.

Police found Wheeler at the Greyhound Bus Station, and said two witnesses positively identified him.

Wheeler agreed to speak with a detective and initially gave conflicting statements saying he was never under the underpass or with anyone.

After he was confronted with the witness statements, police said Wheeler then said he did have sex with the victim before the assault but said it was not forced.

Police said Wheeler did admit to punching the victim twice in the face and that he ran when she screamed for help.

He also gave police permission to get a sample of his DNA.

The clothing and physical description the victim provided also matched that of Wheeler, police said. MNPD Sex Crimes also met with the victim at the hospital.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault and rape.