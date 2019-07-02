Man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker appears in court

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Steven Wiggins, the man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker, was back in court Tuesday for a motions hearing.

Wiggins appeared in a button-down shirt and slacks as he entered the Dickson County courthouse, briefly making eye contact with Sgt. Baker’s family.

A number of motions were presented, including one discussing witnesses who will take the stand.

At the request of the defense, the state agreed to disclose expert witnesses. They will not, however, provide the context of the anticipated testimony of witnesses.

(Photo: Submitted)

In a previous motions hearing, the trial start date was moved to February 2020 in order to prevent coming into conflict with the Joe Clyde Daniels trial.

The next motions hearing for Wiggins is set for August 23rd.

Sgt. Baker was shot and killed on May 30, 2018, when he responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road.

An autopsy showed Baker suffered six gunshot wounds – two to his torso, one to his hand and three to the side of his head. Testimony revealed he was shot in close range and that Baker was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

(Photo: WKRN)

Wiggins was taken into custody on June 1, 2018, after a massive manhunt. He is being held in the Robertson County jail.

Baker is survived by his wife, Lisa, and young daughter, Meredith.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe previously called Sgt. Baker one of his “best deputies.”

“… He’s one of the ones who put it on the line every day to keep our community safe,” Sheriff Bledsoe said.