Man accused of firing gunshots at women, child on I-65 in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after investigators said he fired multiple gunshots at two women and a four-year-old child on the interstate in North Nashville during an apparent road rage incident earlier this year.

Metro police responded around 4:15 p.m. on March 25 to a location on Jefferson Street, where one of the women had called for help after the incident.

Officers said the women explained they were on Jenkins Street, when they were involved in an argument with a stranger driving an SUV.

During the argument, one of the women said the man pulled his SUV in front of her vehicle, to prevent her from leaving, and she accidentally struck his SUV.

The man got out of his vehicle, so the women drove off, leading him to chase after them, according to a warrant.

The police report states the two women were on Interstate 65 near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, where the man fired multiple gunshots at them, striking the car several times.

No one was injured, but police said a four-year-old child was also inside the victims’ vehicle.

The warrant states one of the women located the suspected gunman on Facebook under the name “Wadup Cutup.” He was later identified by police as 23-year-old Ricky Starks.

Starks was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $178,500.

A booking photo for Starks was not immediately released by law enforcement.