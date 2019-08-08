Man accused in Westmoreland slayings indicted by grand jury

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of killing eight people earlier this year in Westmoreland was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Michael Cummins faces first-degree murder and theft charges, among others. He now faces the death penalty for the mass murders and premeditation.

The murders happened on April 17 while Cummins was on probation for aggravated assault and attempted arson.

The 25-year-old has a lengthy criminal background in Sumner County with signs of escalating violence.

He was first arrested in December 2012 for violation of an order of protection and simple possession of Sch. II drugs. He was released about a month later on time served.

In August 2013, he was arrested again for domestic assault and sentenced to 150 days in jail.

A few years later, in 2017, Cummins was arrested in Sumner County three more times.

In February 2017, he was charged with theft under $1,000 and evading arrest. Police records indicate he posted bond. Later in June, he served nearly two months in jail for robbery, domestic assault and violation of probation (for the theft charge).

Three months later, in Sept. 2017, Cummins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson (charge reduced to attempted aggravated arson), escape (reduced to resisting arrest), and violation of probation for domestic assault, evading arrest and theft. He was sentenced to 180 days on each charge day-for-day.

Cummins is due in court on Aug. 23. He remains in custody. Authorities say he has not had any visitors.