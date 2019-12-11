1  of  23
Closings
Man, 2 teens in custody after ramming multiple police vehicles in Madison

Antonio Neely

Antonio Neely (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man and two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday after the stolen vehicle they were in rammed multiple police vehicles in Madison.

Metro police reported undercover detectives saw Antonio Neely and two teens, ages 14 and 17, get into a stolen Hyundai Sonata in the 100 block of McKinley Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers reportedly followed the car, which stopped at Smoke for Less, located at 1105 Gallatin Pike North.

When the driver saw officers approaching, he rammed multiple police vehicles and drove away, according to Metro police.

Metro police said he then pulled into a parking lot at 1108 Gallatin Pike North and all the occupants of the vehicle got out and ran away after the Hyundai jumped a curb and landed on the railroad tracks.

Neely and the two teenagers were taken into custody after a foot pursuit. At the time of his arrest, Neely was free on a $76,000 bond after he was arrested Dec. 2 for three separate vehicle thefts and drug possession. He was charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was booked into the Metro jail and is being held on a $85,000 bond.

