Male shot twice in head, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent someone to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers were responding to the 4600 block of Packard Drive for a shooting when the learned of a shots fired call in the same area.

According to police, officers arrived on scene to find a male with two gun shot wounds to the head.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses found the victim lying in the parking lot after they heard two gunshots.

They said he had a semi automatic handgun with an extended magazine next to him.

