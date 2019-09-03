Male, female suspects flee across county line, armed male suspect still at large

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a string of alleged crimes Tuesday afternoon, officials have one suspect in custody, and another still on the run.

It all began in Belle Meade at Harding Place when an officer pulled over a truck with stolen tags Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver tried to run over the Belle Meade officer and hit his patrol car before taking off towards the Cheatham County line.

Deputies made contact with the stolen truck and activated spike strips.

The two suspects fled on foot on Interstate 40 near mile marker 187. Authorities began a search for the suspects which impacted dismissal at Kingston Springs Elementary School.

Around 5 p.m., deputies took the female suspect into custody, but the male remains on the run. Officials say he is armed and dangerous.