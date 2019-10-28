1  of  5
Make-A-Wish donation jar stolen from Gallatin business

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have released surveillance images showing the man suspected of stealing a charity collection jar from a Gallatin business.

According to Gallatin police, a man got out of a white Chevrolet Trailblazer Friday and entered the Game Stop on Nashville Pike.

While inside the business, officers said surveillance video showed the man grab the Make-A-Wish collection jar from the counter and leave.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

