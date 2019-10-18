Mailbox thefts reported in Brentwood and La Vergne

WKRN —- Post office collection boxes have suddenly become a popular target for thieves.

The United States Postal Inspection Service that serves Middle Tennessee told News 2,

“We’ve had approximately 15 (collection box thefts) within just this month, compared to other months where it might just be a couple blue box thefts here and there.” said Inspector Kristen Finney

Finney said thieves use a tactic known as check washing,

“They’re either using some sort of tool to scrape off the payee section or they’re using some other type of material like acetone to wash the check that way – so then they can put their information on the payee section.”

Currently, there is one damaged blue collection box in Brentwood. Recently, there was one in La Vergne.

“We’re seeing checks that are originally for a $100, $200….and those checks are being washed for $1,000, $,2000 even up to 5, 6 thousand dollars.”

Any customer who believes they may be a victim of a blue box theft can call the hotline, 1-866-270-3950