Neighbors fed up as violent crime rises in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in one Madison community say enough is enough, after police responded to two separate shootings over the weekend that left the victims seriously injured.

The latest shooting outside of the Gibson Creek Apartments left a man shot multiple times. At this time, the shooter is still on the loose and neighbors in the area are concerned.

“It’s not uncommon for every other night to hear gunfire,” Connie who lives across the street from the complex told News 2.

Another neighbor agreed, the violence seems to be non-stop.

“Since I’ve lived here it’s been nothing but drive-bys, shootings, just people getting chased. I mean even in broad daylight, things are going wrong,” said Ladonna.

The Madison police precinct has responded to 299 violent offenses this year, the same number as this time last year, according to Metro Police crime statistics that end May 8, 2021. Homicides, aggravated assaults, and auto thefts have all increased.

“In the last two weeks, I’ve probably had to call them seven times,” Ladonna said.

Connie didn’t want to show her face on camera, concerned for her safety.

“I am scared of this neighborhood. You know I’ve lived in Madison my entire life, since I was 21 years old, and I’m 61 now and I’ve seen it go from a very nice, beautiful place to a crime-ridden area,” she explained.

Connie said she’s too scared to walk to work, tend to her garden, or even check her mail.

“I don’t want to be out there. Something needs to be done. It’s bad, some kid around here is going to wound up getting shot, getting killed,” she said.

Ladonna said she keeps a taser on hand.

“You gotta walk out of here and really put your suit armor on, because you don’t know what’s going to happen when you leave out of your house. You’re not even safe in your house it feels like.”

Police are still looking for Monday morning’s shooter, and investigators say the victim is in critical condition.

In stark contrast, Madison has seen half as many sexual assaults this year, and commercial robbery is also down 40 percent over last year.