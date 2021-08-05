Madison music venue one step closer to completion

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Spring 2022, a 600-seat music venue and historic campus will open to the public in Madison.

“It’s an old-fashioned barn raising with a 60-foot-tall barn,” said District 8 Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece, “Bringing roots music back to the home of its roots here in Madison is extremely important.”

In March of next year, this location will be home to The Roots Barn, the new home to Music City Roots, a live radio show that will take place every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Besides Music City Roots on Wednesday nights, the Roots Barn will host ticketed shows of all kinds. Already in the works is a weekly Sunday Soul Brunch hosted by Nashville’s McCrary Sisters. The Roots Barn will also have a catering kitchen and event staff, permitting private events such as fundraisers, corporate dinners, release parties and more.

Adjacent to the barn, a separate building will house a remote studio for partner WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 FM, the 100,000-watt Americana-format public radio station out of Middle Tennessee State University.

We’re told the timber structure will be the center of the new campus, encompassing historic Amqui Station, a

public park, a tree-lined Madison Station Boulevard.





“Bringing music back to Madison has been a goal of mine as a councilmember as almost a decade now, six years ago when I was elected it was clear with folks that I talked to that was one of their priorities, so I wanted to concentrate on it,” VanReece said.