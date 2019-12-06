Madison murder suspect possibly connected to stabbing near Memphis

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect arrested for the murder of a Madison counselor is now possibly connected to another brutal crime.

News 2 has learned that police in a Tennessee community now have their eyes on Brian Conley.

Back in October, a woman was attacked and stabbed multiple times in Millington. The woman was attacked at Professional Care Services which is a mental health facility. News 2’s sister station at WREG reports that the victim was stabbed about 26 times and survived.

Metro Police say they have been made aware of the situation.

At the time of the stabbing, investigators in Millington had said it was unknown if the man was a patient at the facility.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.