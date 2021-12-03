Madison man threatens neighbor with loaded gun, police say

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody after police said he threatened his neighbor with a loaded gun.

According to an arrest warrant, on Oct. 30, 2021, at 11:45 a.m., the victim walked his sister-in-law to her car at his home on Chesapeake Circle in Madison. Police said the victim then saw his neighbor outside, Holden Frohne, and asked him about a previous incident.

Police were reportedly told Frohne then threatened the victim, loaded his handgun while he looked at the victim, then got in his car and slowly drove past.

The sister-in-law of the victim also told police she witnessed Frohne get into his car after he threatened the victim and loaded his gun next door.

Officials said a video captured Frohne say to the victim, “I’ll shoot you in the f****** head,” before the incident occurred.

Frohne has been charged with aggravated assault.