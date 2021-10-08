Madison man charged with using machete to stab ex-wife’s new boyfriend

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 64-year-old man took his ex-wife’s car and keys, drove to her and her boyfriend’s house and stabbed the naked boyfriend multiple times using a machete, according to an arrest affidavit.

Metro police responded to a home on Nesbitt Lane at 12:23 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was found with stab wounds on the left side of his face, right arm and hands. The arrest warrant states that the victim told police that his new live-in girlfriend’s ex-husband, Miguel Rodriguez, entered the home without consent.

The victim woke up and saw Rodriguez holding a machete. Rodriguez said “I’m going to kill you” then stabbed the victim, according to police. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found the machete and a black handled knife, both covered in blood, outside of the home.

Metro police then drove to Rodriguez’s home on Archwood Place in Madison and met Rodriguez and his ex-wife. Officers saw an empty knife sheath on his belt and cuts on his hands. Rodriguez was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, where he was also interviewed by officers.

Police said Rodriguez admitted to taking his ex-wife’s car and keys to the house without her consent. She told police Rodriguez had severe jealousy and was angry at her new boyfriend.

Rodriguez has been charged with especially aggravated burglary. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.