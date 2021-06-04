Madison man charged for possessing ‘childlike sex dolls’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested an Antioch man accused of possessing “childlike sex dolls.”

According to investigators, in October 2020 the department received information that 52-year-old William Crowder ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home. TBI agents executed a search warrant at Crowder’s home and reportedly found six childlike sex dolls, several of them dressed in children’s clothing.

On May 19, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Crowder with six counts of possession of a childlike sex doll and one count of selling, distributing, or transporting a childlike sex doll.

TBI agents and Metro officers arrested Crowder on Friday and booked him into the Davidson County Jail. Crowder was held on a $30,000 bond.