Madison man arrested in multiple child rape and sex assaults

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police Department arrested a Madison man after an investigation into allegations of rape and sexual contact with three different child victims.

According to Hendersonville Police, 42-year-old Christopher Gentry is indicted on one count of rape of a child and nine counts of aggravated sexual battery.

On March 29, investigators learned of alleged sex offenses committed against a child years earlier. During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that Gentry committed the crimes against three children between the ages of eight and 12 at the time of the offenses.

Gentry was taken into custody Wednesday and transported to Sumner County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before Sumner County Criminal Court on Friday, May 21.