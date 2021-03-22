Madison laser tag league promoter arrested on sex crimes indictment involving 11-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say the promoter of a laser tag league was arrested following a grand jury indictment charging him with displaying sex acts of a minor and inducing a minor into sexual activity via video chat.

According to a release from Metro police, 42-year-old Christopher W. Johnson, of Madison, is currently in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators say Johnson and the male juvenile victim started talking over Facebook in 2015 when the victim was 11-years-old. They discussed the victim joining the laser tag league at first, but the conversation later turned sexual.

At this point, no other victims have been identified but this is a developing story. If anyone has any other information regarding Johnson’s behavior involving minors, call Detective Adkins at 615-862-7666.