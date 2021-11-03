Madison Goodwill broken into multiple times; Woman arrested

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody for breaking into a Madison Goodwill trailer multiple times.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sept. 6, 2021, surveillance video showed Ashlynne Tatum breaking into a storage trailer and stealing items donated to the Goodwill located on North Gallatin Pike. Prior to that, in June 2021, Tatum and another man were named as possible suspects after being seen on video in a previous Goodwill trailer break-in.

On Sept. 24, 2021, police were called to a possible burglary in the area. They say a homeless man who knew Tatum confirmed she was the one in the video continuously breaking into the Goodwill trailer.

Tatum is now facing four counts of felony burglary.