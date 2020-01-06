Macy’s set to close at Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Macy’s officials tell News 2 that after careful consideration, the Macy’s inside the Rivergate Mall will close.

A clearance sale will start this month and run for 8-12 weeks.

Officials say the decision to close the story was a difficult one, but they are proud to have served the Goodlettsville community over the past 49 years.

Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

Nearby Macy’s stores include: Macy’s Green Hills, Macy’s Cool Springs