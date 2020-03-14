Macy’s gives discount vouchers to those affected by Middle Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Macy’s is giving discount vouchers to customers who have been affected by the tornadoes the struck Middle Tennessee causing devastation across the Volunteer State.

According to officials, as residents look to rebuild Macy’s is offering three disaster assistance vouchers for six months to assistance.

The discounts include:

EXTRA 30% off– Select regular-priced, sale and clearance clothing, shoes,accessories, jewelry, luggage, and home items.

EXTRA 25% off– Select regular-priced, sale and clearance watches.

EXTRA 10% off– Select regular-priced, sale and clearance furniture, mattresses, rugs, and small appliances.

Customers are advised to see a store colleague at the nearest Macy’s to obtain the disaster assistance voucher.