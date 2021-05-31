Macon County man faces several drug charges after nearly running over deputy

TOMPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) – A Macon County man is facing several charges after reportedly nearly running over a Chief Deputy in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

According to a release from Tompkinsville Police, this happened Friday while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a safety checkpoint in Gamaliel at the intersection of East Main Street and Red Boiling Springs Road.

Authorities said Christopher Ferguson drove up to the checkpoint and was acting nervous. Deputies then saw a meth pipe in plain view inside the vehicle. Deputies said Ferguson then grabbed the pipe and put the truck in drive, attempting to speed off. They said he nearly ran over Chief Deputy Lucas Geralds.

Officers began a vehicle pursuit of Ferguson’s vehicle and this continued for several miles. At Harlan’s Crossroads, officers deployed spike strips and disabled Ferguson’s vehicle. Officers said Ferguson was disorderly and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Officers found the following items inside his vehicle:

A loaded Highpoint .380 auto handgun An unloaded Thompson Center bolt-action .308 rifle About 3-4 grams of suspected methamphetamine that field tested positive Paraphernalia items Percocet pills Marijuana

Ferguson is from Red Boiling Springs of Macon County, Tennessee. He was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

He faces the following charges: Speeding 23 MPH Over Limit- Operating MTR Vehicle U/Influence ALC- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)- Possession Cont Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)- Possession of Marijuana- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon- Possession Cont Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

No other information was immediately released.

Courtesy: Tompkinsville Police Department