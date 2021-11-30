Macon County couple arrested after investigators find 3 children living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Sunday after finding three children living in what deputies called deplorable conditions.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children, ages 6, 10, and 11, were found in a mobile home on Akersville Road. When law enforcement entered the home they found raw sewage, bed bugs, rotten food, and feces. The children told investigators they had not bathed in weeks.

The children’s mother, Stacey Early, and her boyfriend, Dennis Crook, were arrested and taken into custody. They were charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The children were removed from the home.