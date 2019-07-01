MACC waives adoption fees for bunnies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)There are around 60 rabbits up for adoption at Metro Animal Care and Control right now. Officials say, if you come and get one, you can take it home free of charge!

News 2 reported about MACC seizing more than 50 neglected rabbits from a home in Old Hickory back in May. Since some of those bunnies were pregnant at the time, they nearly doubled in number in just a few weeks.

MACC officials said they will waive the fees as long as they have bunnies in their care. All adopted animals come spayed or neutered and are up-to-date on all of their shots.

“Our staff and volunteers have worked tremendously hard for the past eight weeks to care for these delicate creatures on a daily basis, and we need the help of the community to find them wonderful forever homes,” said MACC Field Supervisor Ashley Harrington.

MACC is located at 5125 Harding Place, Nashville, 37211. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with extended evening hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Harrington told News 2 that bunnies make wonderful house pets and they can live for up to 10 years with proper love and care.