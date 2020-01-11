Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/WKRN) — A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 27 Saturday morning in far North Lubbock, according to city officials.

A second firefighter was critically injured.

The accident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294).

The deaths of the first responders were announced during a press conference late Saturday morning at the City of Lubbock Emergency Operations Center.

Chief Floyd Mitchell with the Lubbock Police Department said a 27-year-old male officer died at the scene.

Mitchell said the officer had been with LPD for one year.

The two firefighters were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Forgerson said a 39-year-old firefighter died at the hospital.

The second firefighter, a 30-year-old, suffered critical injuries.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released the following statement late Saturday morning:



“Terrible news in Lubbock this morning. We have lost 2 brave first responders. As we await more news, please join Jan and I in praying for the Lubbock community and the families of these heroes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.