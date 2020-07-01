Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn to retire Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will present the former Mississippi state flag to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).
On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.
The flags flying above the State Capitol will be lowered at 3:00 p.m. and presented to Hosemann and Gunn.
The ceremony will then proceed to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum at approximately 3:30 p.m., where Judge Reuben Anderson, president of the MDAH Board of Trustees, will receive the state flag.
