Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s with low humidity! Enjoy!

Although Sunday’s highs will warm to the low 90s, humidity levels will still be low compared to what we typically see in the summertime.

Monday, clouds increase with a risk for a few showers, with a chance for a few showers on Tuesday, as well. Wednesday looks wet at times with sunshine returning Thursday next week along with tolerable temperatures, running in the 80s.