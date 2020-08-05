Lower Broadway bar owners launch “Be a Honky Tonk Hero” health campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Honky Tonks on Lower Broadway are sending a strong message: If you love the district, wear a mask and follow the rules.
On Wednesday, the “Be a Honky Tonk Hero” campaign launched. This comes after videos have gone viral of crowds not wearing masks and even a petition to shut the district down completely.
All of the owners came together and want people to know they can be a part of the solution and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Everyone will see that getting people off the streets where they’re not really practicing social distancing or wearing mask and getting them inside where we can educate them is not about you losing your freedoms,” said Brenda Sanderson, who’s family owns popular places like Legends Corner and The Stage.
Although the majority of Lower Broadway is closed, places still operating, like Rippy’s, posted signage to promote the campaign.
As part of the campaign, downtown patrons are encouraged to do the following:
- Stay home if sick
- Wash hands frequently
- Wear a mask at all times within an establishment unless seated
- Socially distance while walking within bars/restaurants and when outside on Broadway
- Wear a mask outside on Broadway whenever possible
Sanderson says she is happy to see Metro’s coronavirus numbers improving and hopes Mayor Cooper will allow bars to reopen after August 16th.
“We just hope for the numbers to keep looking good and we all want to practice social distancing and wear a mask and get this thing under control,” Sanderson said.
In addition to what the campaign will encourage of guests, downtown establishments will be following CDC best practices, which include:
- Educating employees about when they should stay home and when they can return to work
- Cleaning all surfaces after use by a patron
- Requiring frequent employee handwashing
- Requiring the use of masks among all staff as feasible
- Adapting layouts to ensure all customer parties remain at least six feet apart
- Offering drive-through and curbside take-out options when applicable
- Maintaining physical barriers between performers and audience
- Using disposable, virtual or no-touch menus where possible
- Maintaining parties of maximum six people or less
- Removing use of self-service food, beverage and shared condiments
More signs and banners promoting the campaign will be displayed on Lower Broadway by this weekend. Businesses will also be pushing the campaign on social media and on a new website.