Lower Broadway bar owners launch “Be a Honky Tonk Hero” health campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Honky Tonks on Lower Broadway are sending a strong message: If you love the district, wear a mask and follow the rules.

On Wednesday, the “Be a Honky Tonk Hero” campaign launched. This comes after videos have gone viral of crowds not wearing masks and even a petition to shut the district down completely.

All of the owners came together and want people to know they can be a part of the solution and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone will see that getting people off the streets where they’re not really practicing social distancing or wearing mask and getting them inside where we can educate them is not about you losing your freedoms,” said Brenda Sanderson, who’s family owns popular places like Legends Corner and The Stage.

Although the majority of Lower Broadway is closed, places still operating, like Rippy’s, posted signage to promote the campaign.

As part of the campaign, downtown patrons are encouraged to do the following:

Stay home if sick

Wash hands frequently

Wear a mask at all times within an establishment unless seated

Socially distance while walking within bars/restaurants and when outside on Broadway

Wear a mask outside on Broadway whenever possible

Sanderson says she is happy to see Metro’s coronavirus numbers improving and hopes Mayor Cooper will allow bars to reopen after August 16th.

“We just hope for the numbers to keep looking good and we all want to practice social distancing and wear a mask and get this thing under control,” Sanderson said.

In addition to what the campaign will encourage of guests, downtown establishments will be following CDC best practices, which include:

Educating employees about when they should stay home and when they can return to work

Cleaning all surfaces after use by a patron

Requiring frequent employee handwashing

Requiring the use of masks among all staff as feasible

Adapting layouts to ensure all customer parties remain at least six feet apart

Offering drive-through and curbside take-out options when applicable

Maintaining physical barriers between performers and audience

Using disposable, virtual or no-touch menus where possible

Maintaining parties of maximum six people or less

Removing use of self-service food, beverage and shared condiments

More signs and banners promoting the campaign will be displayed on Lower Broadway by this weekend. Businesses will also be pushing the campaign on social media and on a new website.