Lower air quality another reason to wear a mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On hot days with no rain, stagnant air allows pollutants to accumulate at the surface, thus the Air Quality Alert that is in place until midnight Wednesday. Some sensitive groups, including those with respiratory issues such as asthma, may be impacted. If you have COVID-19 or have recently recovered, you may also feel the effects of lower air quality.

News 2 spoke with Dr. Todd Rice, Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt, about why air quality can affect people in these groups.

“What happens is the dust, and the particles that are in the air that makes for lower air quality can stimulate and inflame the airways. When your airways are already a little bit inflamed from some asthma or an acute problem like COVID-19, more stimulants to inflame them, even more, cause problems.”

While staying indoors is the best option, if you have to go out, a mask is your best bet, and it’s something you should be wearing anyway. According to Dr. Rice, wearing a mask will filter out the contaminants that can cause breathing problems.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE