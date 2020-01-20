Loveless Cafe recognized with historical marker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee landmark has now received its own historical marker.

The Loveless Café has been around for nearly 70 years and is celebrated for its hospitality, southern cooking and of course, those buttery biscuits.

The business got its start back in 1951. It all began when Lon and Annie Loveless began serving fried chicken at picnic tables to hungry travelers along Highway 100.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be recognized for our history and future service to our community,” said COO of Loveless Properties, Mike Mitchell.

Loveless’ iconic neon sign welcomes more than half a million visitors to the restaurant every year.