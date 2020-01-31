Loved ones heartbroken, angry over pedestrian killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- April Ferguson is the fifth pedestrian killed near the Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road intersection in the past four years, according to transportation advocates.

News that infuriates her loved ones.

“It makes me furious,” John Basquez told News 2.

He says he is battling a mix of emotions after losing his girlfriend.

“She’s my, love of my life. She’s my world, she was supposed to grow old with me,” he cried.

Forty-year-old Ferguson was walking on Hamilton church road to the bus stop when she was struck and killed less than a quarter-mile from their house.

Police say Ferguson was walking along the roadway in the same direction as traffic when she was hit from behind by a southbound 2011 Toyota minivan. The driver told police that the right tires of the minivan traveled over the curb prior to the collision, but did not give an explanation as to why.

Basquez is among the many that walk near the busy intersection.

“A lot of people walk around here. It’s a huge issue. Not everyone has a vehicle, so we are forced to walk to stores,” he explained.

The area that has more than four lanes of traffic with few crosswalks or sidewalks.

“That stretch of Murfreesboro Road has historically been dangerous, it’s a known danger area,” Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville told News 2.

She says she is hopeful that the conversation will move to progress following Mayor John Cooper’s recent commitment to Vision Zero. It’s a plan that’s geared to help eliminate traffic fatalities in Davidson County.

“Five people killed in just four years. That area needs to be addressed and needs to change now,” said Ganson.

So far in 2020, there have been five deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Nashville. This is coming off of a record high of 32 pedestrian deaths in 2019.